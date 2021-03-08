Police Seeking Suspects in Vandalism at Abell’s Wharf in Leonardtown

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information and the identity of the culprit(s) in a vandalism investigation. Some time during the overnight hours of Tuesday, February 23, through Wednesday, February 24, 2021, an unidentified person or persons damaged property at Abell’s Wharf in Leonardtown, a county-maintained waterfront park.

Damaged in the vandalism were informational signs, a portable toilet and a grassy area of the park resulting in an estimated $2,900 in damages.

Anyone with information about the person or persons responsible for this incident is asked to call Deputy Courtney Edwards at 301-475-4200, ext. 78003 or email courtney.edwards@stmarysmd.com. Case #10026-21

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

