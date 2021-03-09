Fire and Rescue Personnel Respond to Hazardous Materials Emergency at Capital Clubhouse in Waldorf

On Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at approximately 8:50 a.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to the Capital Clubhouse located at 3033 Waldorf Market Place in Waldorf, for the reported Hazardous Conditions Emergency.

Crews arrived on the scene to report a “white cloud” coming from the rear of the building, with two patients to be evaluated by medical personnel. One patient reported he was covered in Ammonia.

Firefighters deemed the entire structure and 200 feet surrounding the building the “hot zone” and evacuated all nearby citizens. Personnel reported a strong smell of Ammonia on the interior, and exterior of the structure.

HAZMAT Crews entered with gas meters and attempted to isolate the leak. Crews backed out of the structure in under 5 minutes and requested a larger area be evacuated.

Approximately 35 minutes into the incident, HAMAT crews secured an active Ammonia leak and secured the building for further evaluation.

Firefighters continue to operate on the scene as of 9:55 a.m., First Responders have closed most of the stores nearby for safety precautions. Avoid the area and expect delays.

Three patients were evaluated on the scene. It is unknown if any have been transported to area treatment facility centers.

Updates will be provided when they become available.