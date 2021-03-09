Bill Cook, 83

On Thursday, February 25, 2021, Bill Cook, loving husband and father passed away at age 83.

Bill was born on June 13, 1937 in Newburg, NY to Arthur and Harriette (Dixon) Cook.

He received his BA in Mathematics from Syracuse University in 1963 and his MS in Guidance and Counseling from Troy State University in 1975. Upon graduation from Syracuse, Bill commissioned as an officer into the United States Air Force. He flew both fixed and rotary wing aircraft for 11 years, serving in Vietnam from 1967 to 1968. He finished out his 22-year tenure at the Pentagon before retiring as a Major.

During his time at the Pentagon, he met his wife of 43 years, Miriam Jane Cook. On January 28, 1978, they were married and resided in Woodbridge, where they raised their only daughter Kelly Cook Imhof of Great Mills, MD. A few years later in 1983, the family moved to Aquia Harbour in Stafford, VA, where Bill and Jane have resided since.

Bill always had a passion for drawing and creating things. He loved lapidary, cutting stones, and making jewelry. Before his illness, Bill was a long-time member of the Aquia Harbour Golf Association. He loved the sport so much, he was a four-season player, even known to have icicles hanging off of him in the winter. Later in life, he enjoyed his Romeo (Retired Old Men Eating Out) group that met at a different restaurant each month. He also loved meeting with his retiree friends from all armed services on Wednesday mornings for breakfast at Wegmans in Woodbridge. On weekends, he and Jane loved shopping at antique stores. He was known for his strong personality and opinions, but even more so for his fierce love of his family.

Bill was preceded in death by his father, Art, his mother, Harriette, and his brothers Clark and John. He is survived by his wife, Jane, and daughter Kelly Imhof (Greg), and grandchildren Annie, Emily, and Peter.

A military funeral will be held on Tuesday, March 9, at 11:00 am at Quantico National Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Greg Imhof, Rickey Stuchell, Lee Breeden, Mike O’Driscoll, Denny McEnvoy, and Don Shirk.

Bill donated regularly to veterans, police, and children’s groups, as well as food pantries in the local area.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund at https://donate.vvmf.org/page/contribute/vvmf-support or Register Chapel Methodist Church in Stafford, VA.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com. Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, P.A. & Crematory Leonardtown, MD.