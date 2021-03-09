Nina Marie Fitzpatrick, 86 of Mechanicsville, MD, formerly from Washington, D.C., passed away March 2, 2021 in Callaway, MD. Born on December 11, 1934, Nina was the daughter of the late Maria Celia Walker and William R. Walker.

Nina is survived by her children; Daniel Fitzpatrick II, (Tammy) of Mechanicsville, MD, Deborah Grill (Gary) of Burlington, WV, Susan Markovich Hall (Robert) of St. Petersburg, FL, Kathleen Chiaruttini (Thomas) of Hancock, MD, 13 grandchildren, and over 20 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Daniel Allen Fitzpatrick whom she married on March 7, 1953, and her daughter Mary Katherine Fitzpatrick.

Nina Graduated from St. Dominic High School in 1953 she then went work at the Department of Defense as a Special Agent in Charge for over 20 years, retiring in 1988.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 11, 2021 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD., where Services will be held at 10:30 AM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Father Jerry Gamrot officiating. Interment will follow in Holy Face Catholic Church Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be; Michael Fitzpatrick, Jordan Gonzalez, Jeffrey Gelzinis, Brian Grill, Peyton Grill, and Nina Chiaruttini.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be; Gary Grill, Daniel Fitzpatrick II, Dwight Wilson, Hans Hunziker, Scott Fredlund, and Harry Fredlund.