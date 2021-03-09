Frances “Cecilia” Wood, 90, of Leonardtown, MD formerly from Helen, MD passed away on March 1, 2021 in Leonardtown, MD. She was born on August 17, 1930 in Leonardtown, MD and was the daughter of the late Annie Gertrude Norris Cusic and Joseph Wilmer Cusic. Cecilia was the loving wife of the late William M. Wood, Jr, whom she married on August 23, 1952 in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Morganza, MD and who preceded her in death on May 2, 2010.

Cecilia is survived by her children Donna Dearstine (David) of Helen, MD, Timothy A. Wood (Tamara ) of Loveville, MD 6 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. Along with her brother Wilmer Cusic of Hollywood, MD. She was preceded in death by her son William E. Wood, siblings Bernard Cusic, Franklin Cusic, Shirley Cusic, Thomas Cusic, Samuel Cusic and Jean Wathen.

Cecilia was lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident. She graduated of Margret Brent High School and was a homemaker.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will Celebrated at 10:30 AM in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Morganza, MD with Father Drew Royals officiating. Interment will follow in Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery Helen, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be David Dearstine, Jr, Daniel Dearstine, Joseph Wood, Donnie Cusic, Jerry Wathen, and Charles Wathen.