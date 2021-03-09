St. Mary’s County Health Department Expands Eligibility for Local Vaccination Clinics

The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) has updated the eligibility criteria for local SMCHD COVID-19 vaccination clinics to include St. Mary’s County residents aged 40 – 64 with qualifying medical conditions.

Eligible individuals are encouraged to review the allergy guidance and the FAQs for SMCHD COVID-19 vaccination prior to registering for a vaccine appointment. Documentation from a health care provider confirming eligibility must be brought to the vaccine appointment and verification of residency in St. Mary’s County will occur.

Currently Eligible to Register for SMCHD Vaccination Clinics:

St. Mary’s County residents age 65 and older

St. Mary’s County residents age 16 and older who have a developmental or intellectual disability

Phase 1A, 1B & 1C occupational group members who live or work in St. Mary’s County

NEW! St. Mary’s County residents age 40-64 with one of the following medical conditions (requires written verification of eligibility from health care provider, such as individually addressed letter or medical record brought to vaccine appointment):

Cancer patients currently in active treatment

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Obesity/Severe Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30 kg/m2 or higher)

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease

Diabetes

Visit www.smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine to complete a prescreening and to register for a vaccination appointment if eligible(the only COVID-19 vaccine currently authorized for 16-17 year olds). Appointment times are expected to fill quickly due to expanded eligibility.

Note for Phase Eligible Businesses: If your business or organization falls within the eligible phases/groups, please have one point of contact (POC) for your organization complete the SMCHD occupational survey for the appropriate group to verify eligibility. This POC will be responsible for informing their workforce on eligibility determination and required documentation. Verified occupational group members for Phase 1A, 1B & 1C can register for local SMCHD vaccination appointments. Individual appointments are required. Work identification (verifying occupational eligibility) will be required at the vaccine clinic. For more information on verification and answers to other frequently asked questions, please visit: www.smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine-faqs

For more information about COVID-19 vaccine and registering for vaccine, please visit the SMCHD website at: www.smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine.