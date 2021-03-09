Larry “Mike” Bowie, 67, of Nanjemoy, MD passed away at his home on February 27, 2021.

Mike was born on November 5, 1953 in LaPlata, MD to the late Bernard and Virginia Bowie. He was also predeceased by his wife Brenda Bowie.

He is survived by his son, Travis Bowie; brothers, Cliff Bowie, Randy Bowie and David Bowie; Half-brother, Steve Hindle; sisters, Esther Ganoe, Cathy Crowe, Rita Thomas, Anita Marsh, Eileen Hardesty and Betty Mitchell; grandson, T.J. Bowie.

Mike was a contract Operations Representative at N.W.S.C. He also served in the United States Army. He had a passion for the outdoors loving all outdoor activities. He was a member of the Maryland Point Baptist Church and the Masons.

Mike loved riding his motorcycles, fishing with his friends, hunting and most of all he loved being in the solitude and quiet in the woods, sitting on his porch in the early morning hours watching “Baby Girl” and her little ones. Mike loved watching all the wildlife that came into his yard; turtles, turkeys, deer, birds, even watched a turtle lay eggs next to his garage. He enjoyed working on his motorcycles with his brother Cliff, hanging out in his garage sharing a beer or two. He had a close circle of friends who shared his love of fishing, hunting and riding.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday March 10, 2021 from 5 to service time at 7 PM at the Arehart-Echols Funeral Home (211 St. Mary’s Ave. LaPlata, MD 20646). His interment will be private.

Due to COVID 19 restrictions all visitors must wear a face covering and the Funeral Home will be operating at a limited capacity.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Maryland Point Baptist Church (11790 Maryland Point Rd. Nanjemoy, MD 20662).

Online condolences may be shared with the family at arehartechols.com