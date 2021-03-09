Robert “Bobby” Harmon Myers, Jr., 51, from Huntingtown, MD, passed away suddenly on Thursday, February 11, 2021 in Cancun, Mexico while vacationing with close friends.

Bobby was born in Washington, DC on August 31, 1969 to Robert H. Myers Sr and Sherry L. Myers. He went to Northern High School in Calvert County, MD. He worked for Remodel USA and earned multiple annual awards as the top salesperson and employee of the year. He worked very hard and loved working for Remodel USA. Bobby loved life to the fullest and was filled with adventure. He enjoyed spending quality time with family and friends. Bobby was a big supporter and role model in the recovery community and saved many lives from addiction.

Bobby is preceded in death by his parents Robert H. Myers and Sherry L. Myers.

Bobby is survived by his brother, Jason Myers and his daughter Morgan.

Visitation will be on Friday, March 12, 2021, from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm. A Celebration of Life service will begin at 6:30 pm. Visitation and the Celebration of Life will be held at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made to the Jude House, 9505 Crain Highway, Bel Alton, MD 20611 and/or The J.P. Home, Inc. P.O. Box 584, LaPlata, MD 20646 in honor of Bobby Myers.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.