Brian Charles Jackson, 26

Brian Charles Jackson passed away at the age of 26 on Friday, February 26th 2021.

Brian was born on June 21st, 1994 in Clinton, MD to Robert and Annette Jackson, that love him more than words can express.

What Brian loved most was spending time with his Son, Elijah and his fiancé, Kayla Borza.

He will be most remembered for his wit and his will, that could not be broken. He was known for his enormous collection of hats and shoes along with his “weeti pie” and Orange Juice.

Brian leaves behind his Mother and Father, Robert and Annette Jackson, his Grandfather, Charles Frederick; His Son, Elijah Dean Jackson; his Fiancé, Kayla Borza; his brother, Robert “Robbie” J Jackson; his sister, Stacy L Jackson; his Nephew, Cole, Nieces, Scarlett, Blake; his Uncle, Paul and Aunt Jill Frederick; his cousins, Faith, Sean, Raymond Hawkins, Jennifer and Jon Hall, Lara and David Freidolff and so many more family members and friends that loved him so much.

All praise be to God as he walks in heavenly hope. He will be greatly missed and forever loved.

The family will receive friends for Brian’s Life Celebration on Saturday, March 13, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service at 2:00 p.m. all at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.