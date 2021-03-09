Mary Mechelle Randall, 38

Mary Mechelle Randall of Lexington Park, Maryland, beloved daughter, sister, aunt and niece, passed away on March 3, 2021 at the age of 38. She bore a heavy load all her life but you could seldom tell. Mary was such an inspiration to all she encountered. A St. Mary’s County treasure, everyone Mary met was her new best friend and it seemed as though she knew everyone. She loved everybody and they returned the sentiment.

Mary was always one to make her presence felt. She began volunteering at the Southern Maryland Center for Independent Living (SMCIL) in 2010 and was in the “SMCIL Volunteer Spotlight” in November 2020. During her tenure, she was a fierce advocate for the rights of those with differing disabilities. You can see her accomplishments throughout St. Mary’s County, from the curbside cutouts for wheelchairs at fast food restaurants to the handicapped stalls in the parks. She truly left her mark by creating a much better place for all to live.

Mary never met a stranger and befriended all. Once introduced, she graciously welcomed you into her world and you were never forgotten. She had a gift: compassion for others.

Mary was a 2003 graduate of Great Mills High School. She was employed at KBR for many years as part of the facilities team. Mary brightened the day of everyone in the building.

Mary loved country music and going to concerts. Her favorite hobby was needlepoint, and she often gifted her beautiful projects to friends and family. She was an early and enthusiastic participant in the Greenwell Foundation Therapeutic Riding program, loving all who helped her ride and most of all loving those horses.

She was a light to those who were fortunate enough to know her, and her smile lit up the world around her. All received much more than they were able to give her and were blessed by the association with Mary.

Mary is survived by her mother Julie, her father, Robert, and her beloved dog, Dixie; her sisters Elizabeth Ann Randall (Savannah, GA) and Sarah Catherine Jarboe (Mark) (Richmond Hill, GA); nephews Alec and Brendan Jarboe (Jacksonville, FL); her Aunt Missy and Uncle Jim Raley (Lusby, MD); Uncle James E. & Aunt Sharlee Randall (Huron, OH); eleven first cousins and many other loving cousins and relatives; and her Godparents, Wallace and Sunnie Krom (Great Mills, MD).

Mary is predeceased by her grandparents, George Henry Broxson, Jr. & Mary Ross Broxson; Irving Randall and Esther Mary Randall.

Due to the pandemic, the family is planning a Celebration of Life to honor Mary later in the summer. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Southern Maryland Center for Independent Living (SMCIL – www.smcil.org) or The Greenwell Foundation (www.greenwellfoundation.org).

All arrangements have been made at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.