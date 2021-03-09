To everyone who knew, cared for, loved Joe. He was taking care of us, teaching us compassion and patience, showing us how to be happy and how to love another person and how to enjoy living. He was joy. He died peacefully February 26 with his sister and brother-in-law holding his hand.

Joseph James Latona was born October 20, 1959 in Pittston Pennsylvania, the first child of Salvatore Latona and Mary Noone Latona. He was diagnosed shortly after with Down Syndrome. His parents chose not to institutionalize him per the norm of the day. He was followed by his brother Patrick and sister Kathleen. They were raised together in a tight knit family, with grandparents and cousins and aunts and uncles. And many, many friends. Joe was very healthy, smart and strong and attended special education schools, He graduated from high school and a vocational school when he was 21. He was very active in Special Olympics his whole life, competing all the way to state levels. After graduation he attended day development programs that enabled him to work in the community. He loved photography and loved being called the Ace photographer. He loved music, especially John Denver. He loved painting and coloring. He loved bowling. He loved television. He loved his friends. He loved life.

He lived with his parents and went everywhere they went. Traveling around the U.S. and going on cruises and vacations and visiting family around the country. In 2016, he came to live with his sister Kathy in Leonardtown and eventually to an ARC group home, also in Leonardtown MD. He attended The Center for Life Enrichment in Hollywood Md until the COVID 19 pandemic.

Joseph is proceeded in death by his father Salvatore James Latona (2016) and his mother Mary Frances Noone Latona (2020). He is survived by brother Patrick Latona (Dawn) of Galveston Texas, neice Megan and nephew Micheal and sister Kathleen Latona Boyles (John) of Leonardtown Md, nephews Holden and Henry.

A celebration of his life will be held at to be determined time per Covid guidelines for the members and caretakers of his community.