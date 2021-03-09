Sulpicio Vito Engles, 66, of Lexington Park, MD passed away March 3, 2021, at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, MD with his loving family at his side.

He was born on September 19, 1954 in the Philippines to the late Fausto Engles and Teodora Vito Engles.

On January 26, 1980, Sulpicio married his beloved wife, Alejandra Salas Engles in the Philippines. Together they celebrated over 41 wonderful years of marriage. He was employed as a skilled chef by Marriott International in Dubai for over 29 dedicated years. He made many delicious meals for the family. He especially enjoyed cooking for his family. Every morning, he cooked breakfast for his grandchildren, ranging from crepes, waffles, and pancakes. A family dinner favorite was Japanese cuisine especially tempura and sushi. He grew and harvested bountiful gardens and enjoyed watching food shows. He was a fierce chess player and was a fan of LeBron James and boxing. He enjoyed spending his time with family, especially his grandchildren.

In addition to his beloved wife, he is also survived by his loving children: Grace Sapitan (Archie) of Manila, Philippines, Ana Marie Liwanag (Allan) of Lexington Park, MD; Kelvin Jhaysol Engles of Manila, Philippines; his siblings: Leo Engles and Felimon Engles, both of Philippines; his grandchildren: Lord Dwayne Sapitan, Duke Hendrix Sapitan, Adriana Liwanag, and Alfonso Liwanag; and extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his sister, Gloria Amancio and Tita Viliran.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with a Mass of Catholic Burial celebrated by Father Marco Schad at 12:00 p.m., at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 23375 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park, MD 20653. Interment will be held at a later date in the Philippines.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Donor Services, P.O. Box 98018, Washington DC, 20090-8018.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.