Carolyn Valerie Buell, 50 of Lexington Park, MD passed away on February 23, 2021 at her home.

Carolyn was born on July 3, 1970 in Leonardtown, MD to Charles Larry Morgan and Joyce Marie Morgan.

Carolyn was a native of St. Mary’s County, MD. She graduated from Chopticon High School in 1988. She was a talented Barber at Morgan’s Barber Shop for 31 years. Her talent and inviting personality drew her clients back and turned into lasting friendships. In her spare time she loved to go fishing and enjoyed watching the Washington Football Team. In NASCAR Carolyn cheered on her favorite, Bobby Labonte. She was a fantastic cook and everyone enjoyed her homemade spaghetti. Family was very important to her and she cherished spending time with them.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her daughter, Joyce Duncan of Clements, MD, her siblings, Donna Morgan and James Richardson, both of Mechanicsville, MD, and her two grandchildren, Valerie M. Duncan and Olivia R. Duncan. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Cassey Edwards.

At this time services are private.

