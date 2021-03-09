Michael “Mike” Rathfon Layton, 68, passed away at his home on March 1, 2021 in Charlotte Hall, MD.

Mike was born June 8, 1953 to the late Joel and Nadene Layton

Mike was a marksman who enjoyed competitive trap-shooting. He entered many tournaments and was proud of his accomplishments. Mike was also a talented guitarist. He enjoyed strumming the strings at home while relaxing with his beloved dog Juno.

Mike is survived by his wife Roxsanne, his sister, Belinda Perry; nieces and nephews, Madeline, Charity, Trey, Hadley, Henry, Andrew, Phoebe, Chris, Jason, Clayton, Keith, Kyle and Alex; and many more extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joel Davis Layton and Nadene (Rathfon) Layton.

Interment will be held privately.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.