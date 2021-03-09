Kelly Rae Richardson, 37, of Tracy’s Landing passed away March 5, 2021. She was born April 28, 1983 in Takoma Park, MD to Raymond N. and Patricia Michelle Richardson. Kelly grew up in the Burtonsville and Silver Spring area and graduated from Paint Branch High School. She moved with her family to Tracy’s Landing when she was 18. Kelly was a kind, generous, loving, funny, and happy person who loved spending time with her family, especially her children and going to the beach.

Kelly is survived by her twin sons Ryan and William Richardson and daughters Gracie and Miriam Richardson, parents Raymond and Michelle Richardson, sister Lauren Richardson and nieces Makenzie and Kaisley Richardson. She is also survived by her grandmothers Janice Coffin and Sue Beidelschies, aunts and uncles Donna and Jack Richardson, Lynn Baker, Karen and Dave Winterling, and Bill Gorman, and numerous cousins.