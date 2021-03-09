Thomas George Smith, 73 of Waldorf, Maryland, passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021, in La Plata, Maryland. He was born in Erie, Pennsylvania on March 26, 1947 and was the son of Marie (Graml) Smith and John P. Smith.

Tom graduated from Strong Vincent High School in Erie, Pennsylvania as a member of the Class of 1965. He also graduated from Edinboro University of Pennsylvania in 1969 with a BS in Education; he also earned an MS in Education in 1970.

His hobbies included golfing, bowling, crossword puzzles, and sodokus. He was an avid Cleveland Browns fan and also enjoyed watching the San Francisco Giants and the Cleveland Indians.

He began his teaching career as a math teacher at St. Mary’s Seminary in North East, Pennsylvania. He and his wife later moved to Maryland where he taught math at Henry E. Lackey High School in Indian Head, Maryland. He was also part of the Math Department at the College of Southern Maryland in La Plata, Maryland.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, J.R. (Jack) Smith and by a half-brother, James Smith.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Barbara (Barney) Smith whom he married on June 14, 1969 as well as a half-sister, Mary Ann Curtze and a sister-in-law, Uta Smith, both of Erie; and brothers, Kenneth C. Smith (Pat Wensel) of Erie and William F. Smith (Debbie) of Harborcreek, PA. Survivors also include nieces, Julia Smith (Marc Stanley), Michelle Sito (Christopher) of Willowick, Ohio, Alison Smith (Mourad Jalloul) and Caitlyn Stowe (Ian), both of Pittsburg, and Brooke Robinson (David) of Mount Lake, Terrace, Washington; nephews, Michael Smith (Lisa) of Conneaut, Ohio and Mark Smith (Tricia) of North East, Pennsylvania; great nieces and nephews, Emily Stanley, Sophie Sito, Erik Sito, Calvin Stowe, Calliope Robinson, Seamus Robinson, Lorelai Robinson, Christopher Williams, and Mackenzie Smith.

Visitation will be on March 10, 2021, at 9:00 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church (201 St. Mary’s Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646) followed by a Mass at 10:00 AM with burial at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Edinboro University of Pennsylvania Scholarship Fund (219 Meadville Street, Edinboro, Pennsylvania 16444) or to the Little Sisters of the Poor (4200 Harewood Road, NE, Washington, DC 20017).

Services handled by Raymond Funeral Service, P.A. in La Plata, Maryland.