John Sherman Powelson, Sr., 79, of North Beach passed away February 28, 2021 at his home surrounded by family. He was born December 11, 1941 in Washington, DC to Leslie E. and Emma Rhea (Giles) Powelson. Sherman grew up in Greenway in Southeast DC and graduated from Chamberlain High School. He then attended the University of the District of Columbia and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Fire Science. He worked for Judd and Detweiler Printing Company for 10 years before joining the Washington DC Fire Department in 1967. Sherman was employed as a firefighter and EMT for 26 years before retiring. He married Alicia Wiman in 1985 and they lived in Naylor Gardens in Southeast DC before moving to North Beach in 1994. Sherman was the current president of the Board of Directors for the Naylor Gardens Housing Cooperative. Sherman was a member of the Dyaks Social Club and the Emerald Society, a social group within the DC Fire Department. In his leisure time, he enjoyed traveling, reading, fishing, and watching movies.

Sherman is survived by his wife Alicia Wiman, children John Sherman Powelson, Jr. and his wife Kristen of Riva and Douglas Powelson and his wife Stacy Whitney of Crofton, grandchildren Bryanna Powelson of Crownsville, Edward Dicey of Riva, Ryan Powelson of Davidsonville, Alex Powelson of Crofton, Sara Powelson of Crofton, and Blake Powelson of Riva, and cousins Kenneth Ross, Jeffrey White, Jerry Aikens, and Bob Fisher and his wife Brenda.