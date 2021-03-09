Child Flown to Area Trauma Center After Being Struck by Vehicle in Lexington Park

On Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at approximately 3:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Great Mills Road and Carver School Boulevard in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a pickup truck and one child in the roadway, personnel reported the child was conscious.

Firefighters requested a helicopter for the patients injuries a short time later.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 responded to an area landing zone and transported the patient to an area children’s trauma center.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the collision