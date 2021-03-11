UPDATE: Department of Natural Resources Investigating Large Fire at Myrtle Point Park, No Injuries Reported

UPDATE 3/12/2021: On Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at 5:48 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to the Myrtle Point Park in California, for the reported large outside fire.

Over 40 firefighters from St. Mary’s and Calvert County responded to the scene along with the assistance from the St. Mary’s County Emergency Services, Forestry, Department of Natural Resources, and St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Firefighters operated on the scene for nearly 3 hours, and no injuries were reported.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos courtesy of Hollywood and Bay District Volunteer Fire Departments.



