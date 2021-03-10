St. Mary’s County Government Updates Pandemic Road to Recovery Following Governor’s Update

Governor Larry Hogan issued orders updating safe capacity limits, the opening of medical adult day care facilities, and lifting quarantine requirements and restrictions on out-of-state travel. The orders are to go into effect at 5 p.m., Friday, March 12, 2021. Statewide face covering mandates and social distancing protocols remain in effect.

St. Mary’s County Government will follow the Governor’s orders and work with local businesses to expand safe operations. Additionally, county government administrative offices will open to walk-in traffic Monday, March 15, 2021.

Capacity limits will be lifted on outdoor and indoor dining at restaurants and bars, retail businesses, religious facilities, fitness centers, casinos, personal services and indoor recreational establishments. Bars and restaurants will be open for seated and distanced service only—patrons may not stand at a crowded bar. Masking, physical distancing, and other safety protocols will remain in place. Read the order.

Large outdoor and indoor venues may begin operating at 50% capacity. This includes theaters; concert, convention and wedding venues; racing facilities, and outdoor entertainment and sporting venues. Masking, physical distancing, and other safety protocols will remain in place.

Medical adult day care centers may reopen, with facilities able to set appropriate restrictions and safety measures. Read the order.

Quarantine requirements and other restrictions on out-of-state travel will be lifted. A Maryland Department of Health (MDH) travel advisory will remain in place, and Marylanders continue to be encouraged to get tested for COVID-19 upon their return from out-of-state travel.

St. Mary’s County Government administrative buildings will open to the public, accepting walk-in customers, effective Monday, March 15, 2021.

St. Mary’s County Government has adopted similar measures with the updated St. Mary’s County COVID-19 Pandemic Roadmap to Recovery – Stage 3. St. Mary’s County Government is working with local businesses and the community to expand reopening efforts under Governor Hogan’s Maryland Strong Roadmap to Recovery. Read here. Please note that St. Mary’s County is permitted to be more restrictive than the state of Maryland, but not less restrictive.

Residents may access the St. Mary’s County COVID-19 Pandemic Roadmap to Recovery and additional related resources on the COVID-19 Operational Status Updates page https://www.stmarysmd.com/covid-19/updates/.