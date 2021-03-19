UPDATE: Convicted La Plata Sex Offender Pleads Guilty to Possession of Child Pornography While Serving Prison Sentence

Accessed Child Pornography on his Cell Phone While on Work Release

3/18/2021: A booking photo of Christopher Lee Dubry, age 25, of La Plata has been added to the article.

3/10/2021: Christopher Lee Dubry, age 25, of La Plata, pleaded guilty on March 9, 2021, to possession of child pornography.

The guilty plea was announced by Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Jonathan F. Lenzner; Special Agent in Charge James R. Mancuso of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Baltimore; and Colonel Woodrow W. Jones III, Superintendent of the Maryland State Police.

Dubry was convicted for four counts of attempted sex offense fourth degree and five counts of possession of child pornography in November 2018. He was sentenced to a total of three years in prison, followed by five years of supervised probation. Dubry was registered as a Tier I registered sex offender in the State of Maryland.

According to his guilty plea, while serving his prison sentence at the Charles County Detention Center, Dubry was granted work release beginning in December 2018. Dubry typically left the detention center each evening at 8:00 p.m. and drove his personal vehicle to his place of employment in Landover, Maryland, where he worked overnight, then returned to the detention center at approximately 5:00 a.m.

As detailed in his plea agreement, on August 26, 2019, an online file storage application sent a cybertipline report to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The report stated that the user account associated with Dubry’s email address uploaded eleven files to the account, including two video files depicting sexual abuse of prepubescent children. The IP address used to access the user account four times on February 14, 2019 between 9:08 p.m. and 9:10 p.m. related back to a cell phone registered to Dubry. Dubry’s account contained approximately 33 images and 33 videos of child pornography. Dubry admitted that from April 2019 to September 12, 2019, he accessed child pornography on his cell phone on multiple occasions while on work release. Dubry’s work release privileges were revoked on September 12, 2019, after violating the terms of his release by taking too long to travel between the detention center and his workplace.

On February 27, 2020, law enforcement seized Dubry’s cell phone. A subsequent forensic analysis of the cell phone revealed approximately 250 images and 3 videos of child pornography, including the sexual abuse of prepubescent children. At least one video depicts sadistic or masochistic conduct. In total, Dubry received and possessed the equivalent of 600 images of child pornography on his cell phone.

Dubry and the government have agreed that, if the Court accepts the plea agreement, Dubry will be sentenced to 10 years in federal prison. Upon his release from prison, Dubry will also be required to register as a sex offender in the places where he resides, where he is an employee, and where he is a student, under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA). U.S. District Judge George J. Hazel has scheduled sentencing for June 8, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc . For more information about Internet safety education, please visit www.justice.gov/psc and click on the “Resources” tab on the left of the page.

Acting United States Attorney Jonathan F. Lenzner commended HSI and Maryland State Police for their work in the investigation. Mr. Lenzner thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Kelly O. Hayes who is prosecuting the federal case.

