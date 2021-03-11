St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Whereabouts of Wanted Terronta Antwon Leak, 30 of Pomfret

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Terronta Antwon Leak, age 30 of Pomfret. Leak is wanted on an outstanding warrant for rifle/shotgun possession with felony conviction. Leak is a black male, 5’7” and weighs 138 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Terronta Antwon Leak, is asked to contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

