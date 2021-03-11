Most of Maryland Under Red Flag Warning Until Thursday, March 11, 2021

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for low humidity and gusty winds, which is in effect from until 6:00 p.m., this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

*WINDS…Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

*RELATIVE HUMIDITY…20 to 30 percent.

*IMPACTS…Critical fire weather conditions are likely to develop today. All outdoor burning is discouraged, as fires could rapidly spread and become uncontrollable.

*FUEL MOISTURE…5 to 8 percent for fine fuels.

Instructions:A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Be careful of heat and sparks while operating any equipment, and avoid smoking in wildland areas. Residents are reminded that open air burning is prohibited before 4 PM in Maryland and Virginia.

Target Area – Anne Arundel, Calvert, Carroll, Central and Southeast Howard, Central and Southeast Montgomery, Charles, Frederick, Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford, Northwest Howard, Northwest Montgomery, Prince Georges, Southern Baltimore, and St. Mary’s County

Firefighters in St. Mary’s County have responded to numerous large fires in the past 24 hours.

