On Thursday, March 11, 2021, at approximately 4:50 p.m., police responded to the area of Saratoga Drive and North Essex Drive in Lexington Park, for the report of gunshots.

Police arrived on the scene to find at least 19 shell casings in the roadway.

No injuries have been reported.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.