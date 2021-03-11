Maryland State Highway Administration Crews Begin Replacing the Route 6 Persimmon Creek Bridge in Mechanicsville

This project is necessary to replace the bridge on MD 6 (New Market Turner Road) that was significantly damaged on August 4, 2020 as a result of Tropical Storm Isaias. This bridge replacement project has been made a top priority at MDOT SHA and is scheduled to begin construction in March 2021. MDOT SHA appreciates the patience and understanding the public has shown as we have coordinated our efforts with multiple state and federal agencies in developing and delivering this project.

Immediately following the August flood, MDOT SHA inspectors and engineers arrived at the MD 6 structure to assess the damage and conduct an underwater inspection. It was determined that the damage to the bridge foundations had compromised the structure to the point that it could not be repaired, and for the safety of the traveling public, a total replacement was needed. MDOT SHA assembled a project design team and proceeded to develop plans for a total replacement, including field and environmental surveys, utility designation and relocation studies. This portion of the project was completed in fall 2020.

Engineers considered the installation of a temporary bridge for an interim solution. Due to the extreme flooding and erosion around the existing bridge, extensive work would be required to stabilize the soil and support a temporary bridge. This action would have also resulted in additional impacts to the environment with the placement of material outside of the limits of the existing bridge and roadway.



The bridge was built in 1933, and was damaged beyond repair in August 2020 during the flooding from Tropical Storm Isaias.

The new two-lane bridge will have a longer span, extending 55 feet & will include shoulders.

Design plans and documents for the replacement of the bridge are complete and a contractor to perform the work has been selected. Coordination with the local utility companies is underway to have the existing overhead lines relocated, which is critical before construction can begin. In addition, the design team is coordinating with state and federal permitting agencies to get required approvals. The proposed bridge will be a similar concrete slab bridge that has been increased in length, and placed on deep pile foundations, so that the bridge has improved resiliency against future flood events.

MDOT SHA will make every effort to complete this project as quickly as possible to minimize continued impacts to travelers. Construction will begin in March 2021. It is anticipated that construction will last for approximately three months, weather permitting.

Motorists traveling along MD 6 shall continue to follow the existing detour as shown until the replacement is open to traffic.

Utility crews and inspectors worked on site intermittently during January and February 2021 to relocate utilities away from the Construction site.

Contractor crews arrived on site the week of March 1st to install erosion and sediment controls.

