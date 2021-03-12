One Flown to Area Trauma Center After Rollover Collision in Mechanicsville

On Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at approximately 7:12 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and South Sandgates Road in Mechanicsville, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one vehicle overturned.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle overturned and off the roadway with one utility pole damaged.

First Responders searched the area for approximately 20 minutes before returning to service.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack along with Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene of the collision awaiting the arrival of SMECO and tow truck services when a citizen in the 25800 block of South Sandgates Road reported they found blood inside of their residence.

Police arrived at the residence and made entry where Officers found blood leading to basement of the residence. An adult male was found laying unconscious in the basement, and rescue personnel were dispatched at 8:00 p.m.

Before the arrival of emergency medical personnel, the patient regained consciousness and started assaulting Officers before being placed into custody.

Emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene and requested a helicopter for the patients injuries. Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was requested, however, Trooper 7 did not respond to the scene due to the patient becoming combative against First Responders again.

The subject began attacking Officers and medical personnel, where police had to deploy tasers multiple times to subdue the patient.

Emergency medical personnel then requested a helicopter again and transported the patient to the St. Mary’s County Airport where Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 transported the patient to an area trauma center.

Police are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos are courtesy of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.

