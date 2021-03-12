Vehicle Destroyed, Barn Damaged After Fire in Clements, State Fire Marshal Investigating

On Thursday, March 11, 2021, at approximately 4:20 a.m., firefighters from Seventh District, Hollywood, Mechanicsville and Leonardtown responded to 24461 Budds Creek Road in Clements, for the reported vehicle fire threatening a structure.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a pickup truck fully engulfed in flames with extensions into a nearby barn.

The owner is identified as Gary Scruggs, with the estimated loss of structure and contents valued at $51,500.00

Firefighters controlled the fire in under 15 minutes.

Investigation determined the fire started in the engine compartment of the vehicle, and spread to the nearby barn.

The fire was discovered by the vehicle owner.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6831.

All photos courtesy of the Seventh District, Mechanicsville, and Hollywood Volunteer Fire Departments.

