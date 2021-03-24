Suspect Who Shot at Officers Taken Into Custody

UPDATE 2/24/2021: The Prince George’s County Police Department identified and arrested the man who recently shot at officers in Temple Hills. He is 29-year-old Roy Alonzo Fowler of no fixed address.

On March 10, 2021, at approximately 10:10 pm, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a driver in the 3400 block of Branch Avenue. The driver refused to stop. At the intersection of Branch Avenue and Colebrooke Drive, the suspect made a U-turn on Branch Avenue. While doing so, he fired at the officers behind him, striking the front windshield of the first patrol car. A second cruiser was also struck. No officers were injured. One officer then returned fire. The suspect was not struck. The suspect then sped down Branch Avenue into Washington, DC.

On March 16, 2021, detectives observed the suspect’s car and conducted a traffic stop. Fowler was driving the vehicle and was taken into custody.

Fowler is charged with three counts of attempted first degree murder, three counts of attempted second degree murder and additional charges. A commissioner ordered him held on a no-bond status. The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 21-0011043.



On Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at approximately 10:10 p.m., officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a driver in the 3400 block of Branch Avenue. The driver had just struck a civilian’s car in a parking lot and then struck an officer’s marked cruiser. The suspect refused to stop.

At the intersection of Branch Avenue and Colebrooke Drive, the suspect made a U-turn on Branch Avenue. While doing so, the suspect fired at the officers behind him, striking the front windshield of the first patrol car. A second cruiser was also struck. One of the officers then returned fire.

It is not believed the suspect was struck by gunfire. The suspect then sped down Branch Avenue into Washington, DC. His vehicle is described as a darker-colored, four-door sedan.

“We are grateful and relieved this dangerous suspect didn’t hurt, or even kill, one of our officers or citizens when he recklessly opened fire last night on Branch Avenue. We are in the early stages of what will be a comprehensive investigation into this incident and will release additional information when the investigation allows. The Internal Affairs Division and Criminal Investigation Division are leading this effort,” said Interim Chief Hector Velez.

Investigators are reviewing body-worn camera video, cruiser dash-camera video and additional evidence collected at the scene.

The officer who discharged his duty weapon is on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 21-0011043.

