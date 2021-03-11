Search Warrant Leads to Arrest of 21-Year-Old Glen Burnie Man for Possession of Child Pornography

On Thursday, July 7, 2020, the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit initiated an investigation in reference to a report of a specific account that was directly associated in uploading child pornographic images to a particular internet site. The information was provided by the “National Center for Missing and Exploited Children” (NCMEC) which is a non-profit organization whose mission is to find missing children, reduce child sexual exploitation and prevent child victimization.

As a result of issuing and executing several court orders, detectives identified a suspect as well as his place of residence.

On Wednesday, August, 12, 2020, detectives executed a residential search warrant in the 100 block of Laurel Drive, Glen Burnie, Maryland.

The suspect who was identified as Chase Alexander Stull, 21, of the same address, was on scene. Numerous digital devices were taken into custody and secured as evidence in order that the devices could be analyzed.

Upon the conclusion of the forensic analysis of all devices seized during the residential search warrant approximately 40 images/videos of Child Sexual Abuse Material were located.

On Friday, March 5, 2021, an application for Charges was submitted to the Anne Arundel County Court Commissioner’s Office as a warrant was issued for the arrest of the suspect charging him with 15 counts of possession of Child Pornography.

On Saturday, March 6, 2021 the suspect was placed under arrest without incident as he was served a copy of the warrant. The suspect is currently being held without bail at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center.

As this is still an active and ongoing investigation the Anne Arundel County Police is urging anyone with information on this or other incidents involving the suspect, Chase Stull, to contact the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit at 410-222-4733. One can also remain anonymous by calling the Anne Arundel County Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP.