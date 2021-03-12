Maryland International Raceway to Open at 50% Capacity for 2021 Events

On Tuesday, March 9, 2021, Governor Larry Hogan announced that starting on Friday, March 12th, at 5:00 p.m., all major sporting events, including racing facilities, can open to 50% capacity.

This will allow spectators a chance to finally return to Maryland International Raceway (MDIR) just in time for the start of the April special events including

DK Racing Rise of Greatness Grudge on April 3rd

HDay presented by Saenz Performance held April 10th – 11th

Atomizer Racing Injectors Doors Wars presented by ATI Performance Products April 16th – 18th

Xtreme Dragbike Association (XDA) Platinum Fleet Repair Spring Nationals on April 23rd – 25th

With the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, many of the MDIR guidelines that were set in place by the St. Mary’s County Health Department for the 2020 season will stay in effect until further notice for the 2021 season. Please review the adjusted guidelines below and be prepared to follow them.

MDIR GUIDELINES:

Events are open to all spectators, participants, family, and crew, with a maximum of 50% facility capacity.

All spectators, crew, staff, and participants must wear masks in any indoor structures, restrooms, tower, etc. and outdoors anywhere proper social distancing is not achievable. Masks will not be required outdoors with proper social distancing, but they are recommended.

Hand washing/sanitizing must be done on a regular basis.

The tower will have restricted access and will be limited to essential staff only.

The crews will be limited on the starting line and front of the staging lanes, with social distancing extremely enforced. Our security staff and starting line staff will closely monitor this area to prevent unauthorized gathering.

Our restrooms are equipped with hands free fixtures. Restrooms will be cleaned, stocked, and sanitized throughout the day or evening. All Pitside portlets will be moved and taken out of service.

Concessions will be open, and lines will be marked for proper social distancing. Concession stand will follow all guidelines in place for local food service businesses.

We are excited about having spectators back at MDIR and we cannot wait to see you all soon! We have missed you! Thank you for your continued support!