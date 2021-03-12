Maryland State Police Arrest 18-Year-Old Suspect After Assault and Attempted Carjacking in Prince George’s County

On Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at about 4:30 a.m., an adult male rideshare driver was transporting a passenger, later identified as Carlson Lamont Mackall, from Arlington, Virginia to Cheverly, Maryland.

According to a preliminary investigation, as the driver took the exit from westbound Route 50 to Route 202, when Mackall attempted to take the vehicle by swinging a weapon, believed to be a hammer, at the driver.

Mackall struck the driver in the head, which caused the victim to lose control of the vehicle. The vehicle rolled over before becoming disabled on Route 202, according to a preliminary investigation. A Cheverly Police Department officer heard the crash and responded to the scene.

Mackall attempted to flee the scene, but was arrested a short time later by responding officers. Troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack took Mackall into custody at the scene.

The suspect, Carlson Lamont Mackall, 18, of Hyattsville, Maryland, is charged with armed carjacking, attempted motor vehicle theft, armed robbery, first- and second-degree assault, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and concealing a dangerous weapon.

The case remains under investigation.

Updates will be provided when they become available.