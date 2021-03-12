Maryland Department of Transportation and State Highway Administration Advises of Rt.261 Traffic Disruptions
Friday, March 12, 2021, through next Wednesday, March 17, 2021, the MDOT SHA contractor will be milling and prepping the roadway for final asphalt on Rt. 261 from 8th Street heading north to Anne Arundel County.
Temporary traffic interruptions are expected, so please be cautious in this area
