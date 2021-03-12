Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warns of Phone Scams

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office would like to warn it’s citizens that that if you receive a phone call in which someone claims to be a Detective/Deputy with our agency and asks for money, it is a scam.

The scam goes like this: You get a phone call, and the caller claims to be a Detective with the Sheriff’s Office telling you that you need to pay a fine. The scammer requests the person get a VISA, pay as you go card to pay the fine and then inquires about the card number. Spoofed calls are coming from (410) 983-3208.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, or any police department, will never call you demanding money or threaten arrest. If you’re ever unsure about the legitimacy of a call from someone claiming to be law enforcement, hang up and then call your local law enforcement agency directly.

Please share this information with friends, family, and neighbors – especially our senior citizens who are many times more vulnerable to these types of scams.

It’s important to always be wary and suspicious of anyone who contacts you and makes demands for money or personal information. Best practice is to hang up and contact law enforcement.