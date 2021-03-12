Calvert County Parks Return to Normal Summer Hours on Saturday, March 13, 2021

The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation announces that all parks will return to their normal summer hours Saturday, March 13, 2021.

The summer hours of operation for Dunkirk District Park, Hallowing Point Park and Cove Point Park are 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., through mid-November. Other park hours vary based on location and amenities. Park hours are posted at the entrance of each county park or available online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Parks.

Park operating guidelines prevent smoking, vaping and use of tobacco products on site; all are prohibited on park properties except for Chesapeake Hills Golf Course. The use of gas grills, pull-behind grills, smokers and deep fryers are also prohibited in county parks. The use of charcoal grills is allowed.

Residents are also reminded a second entrance to Hallowing Point Park is open, which extends from the back of Hallowing Point Park to Jibsail Drive, on the east side of the Calvert County Industrial Park. Drivers may only make right turns into and out of the main park entrance onto MD 231.

Motorists are advised to follow directional signs posted in the area for entering and exiting Hallowing Point Park, as traffic patterns will be adjusted. Motorists may access the second entrance from Jibsail Drive or Skipjack Road. Drivers exiting from the rear of the park must use Ketch Road and Skipjack Road to access Hallowing Point Road (MD 231).

Visit Calvert County parks and take advantage of the many features offered including playgrounds, basketball and tennis courts, baseball fields and picnic areas.