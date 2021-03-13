Police Investigating One Shot at Waldorf Hotel, Victim Transported to Area Trauma Center

On Friday, March 12, 2021, at approximately 6:38 p.m., police responded to the Master Suites Hotel located at 2228 Old Washington Road in Waldorf, for the reported shooting.

Officers arrived on the scene to find a 33 year-old male conscious and alert with a gunshot wound to his leg, Officers applied a tourniquet and requested emergency medical personnel to the scene.

Emergency medical personnel transported the victim by ground to an area trauma center.

The suspect description and vehicle is not available at this time.

Police are investigating the shooting.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

On Thursday, March 11, 2021, police responded to a shooting/homicide at the Gold Mine Saloon just two miles away from the Master Suites Hotel.

