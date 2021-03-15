2-Alarm Fire in Prince George’s County Under Investigation, Two Adults and Two Children Transported, Sixteen Occupants Displaced

On Monday, March 15, 2021, at approximately 3:35 a.m., firefighters responded to the 5500 block of E. Boniwood Turn in Clinton, for a townhouse fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a three-story middle of the row townhouse with fire showing from the first, second, and third floor.

A working fire dispatch was requested along with a second alarm.

The fire spread to three additional nearby townhomes, and firefighters quickly worked to evacuate all nearby homes and checked for extensions.

Firefighters controlled the fire in approximately 35 minutes.

Two adults and two pediatric patients were transported to area hospitals for evaluation. No firefighters were injured.

The fire is currently under investigation.

The Prince George’s County Office of Emergency Management responded to assist sixteen residents displaced from four units.

All photos courtesy of the Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Division.

