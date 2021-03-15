Buck Hewitt Road Utility Work to Affect Traffic Beginning Thursday, April 1, 2021

March 15, 2021

The Department of Public Works & Transportation is alerting residents that due to the relocation of utilities. Buck Hewitt Road will experience traffic delays and brief closures on or about Thursday, April 1, 2021.

A gas main located just northeast of the intersection at Chancellor’s Run Road (MD 237) will be relocated.

While the utility work is taking place, through traffic will be periodically delayed and briefly closed. Local traffic is permitted only for access to residential entrances. Video message boards and traffic control measures will be provided.

Disruption to traffic patterns will occur for approximately one week, weather dependent.

For additional information, please contact the Department of Public Works & Transportation at 301-475-4200, ext. 3522.

