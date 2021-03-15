March 20th Virtual 5K and Concert to Support Breast Cancer Survivors and Fund Research

March 15, 2021



Join the American Society of Breast Surgeons Foundation for a family-friendly Virtual 5K Race for Every Breast Cancer Survivor on Saturday, March 20, 2021.

You can participate at your own pace, as well as choose how you want to participate: either run, walk, or bike. Then all participants are invited to a fun live-streamed concert with your favorite cover songs at 9:00 pm that evening.

All registrations will be used to help the Foundation fund support programs for breast cancer survivors and breast cancer research. It’s only $20 to register for the race. We hope to see you there!

The American Society of Breast Surgeons Foundation is based in Columbia, MD, and has been providing breast cancer patients and caregivers with free support programs since 2005. Learn more about us at: https://www.breastsurgeonsfoundation.org.


This entry was posted on March 15, 2021 at 12:58 pm and is filed under All News, Anne Arundel News, Calvert News, Charles News, Community, County, Good News, More News, Prince George's News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.