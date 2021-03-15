No Injuries Reported After Garage and Brush Fire in Helen

On Monday, March 15, 2021, at 11:30 a.m., firefighters from Charles County, Mechanicsville, Hollywood, Seventh District, Valley Lee, Bay District, and Leonardtown responded to the 26200 block of Forest Hall Drive in Helen, for the reported structure on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a detached garage with smoke and fire showing along with nearby brush fires.

38 firefighters from St. Mary’s and Charles County responded to the scene and extinguished the fires in under 20 minutes, and operated on the scene for over one hour.

Incident command advised it appeared the fire started from a nearby brush fire and spread to the detached garage.

No injuries were reported.

The fire is not under investigation at this time.

All photos courtesy of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.

