Lexington Park Woman Arrested After Committing Home Invasion and Leading Police on Low Speed Chase

On Sunday, March 14, 2021, at approximately 7:00 p.m., Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 46300 block of Columbus Drive in Lexington Park, for the report of a disturbance.

The victim and a witness advised that Krista Renee Barnes, 43 of Lexington Park, knocked on the door of an apartment and once the door was open, Barnes hit the victim in the face with a white wooden pole and proceeded to throw objects around the kitchen, further injuring the victim.

During the course of the investigation, Barnes entered a 2007 Ford Escape and started to drive away, ignoring commands from deputies on the scene to stay.

Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop in their marked police vehicles with their emergency equipment activated. Barnes failed to stop and lead Officers on a brief chase below the speed limit and stopped a short time later in the parking lot of Millison Plaza.

She was arrested without incident and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown where she is currently held on a no bond status.

Barnes has been charged with the following.

HOME INVASION

ASSAULT – FIRST DEGREE

ASSAULT – SECOND DEGREE

FALSE STATEMENT TO PEACE OFFICER

FRAUD-PER. IDENT. AVOID PROSECUTION

MAL DEST PROP/VALU < $1,000

ATTEMPT BY DRIVER TO ELUDE UNIFORMED POLICE BY MEANS OTHER THAN FAIL TO STOP AND FLEEING ON FOOT

ATTEMPT BY DRIV TO ELUDE POLICE IN OFFICIAL POLICE VEH. BY MEANS OTHER THAN FAIL STOP / FLEE BY FOOT