Pedestrian Seriously Injured After Being Struck by Train in Waldorf

On Monday, March 15, 2021, at approximately 3:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to 11601 Terrace Drive in Waldorf, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a train and pedestrian.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a train had struck a pedestrian, firefighters immediately requested a helicopter for the patients injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed nearby, however, due to mechanical issues Trooper 2 requested Trooper 7 to respond.

Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the victim to an area trauma center with serious injuries to the upper body.

Police are investigating the collision.