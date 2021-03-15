Minor Injuries Reported After Rollover Collision in Lexington Park

On Monday March 15, 2021, at approximately 3:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of the St. Mary’s Square located at 21600 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one vehicle overturned.

Crews arrived on the scene to find one vehicle overturned in the roadway with the single occupant out of the vehicle, and the second vehicle in the parking lot of a nearby business.

The operator of the overturned SUV was assisted out of the vehicle by witnesses, and the adult female was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. The operator of the van denied any injuries.

Witnesses reported the SUV was travelling Westbound when the van pulled out of the St. Mary’s Square and struck the SUV in the rear quarter panel/bumper.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the collision.

