No Injuries Reported After Boat Fire in Newburg

On Monday, March 15, 2021, at approximately 6:35 a.m., firefighters in Charles County responded to 16320 Cobb Island Road in Newburg, for the reported boat on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 25 foot boat fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters from Charles County along with mutual aid from St. Mary’s County, NDW Dahlgren, King George, VA, The Maryland Department of Natural Resources, and Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to the scene to assist.

The fire was extinguished in under 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos courtesy of the https://www.ccvfireems.org/

