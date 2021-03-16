Transportation Support Now Available for Local St. Mary’s County Health Department COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics

The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD), St. Mary’s County Government and the Department of Public Works & Transportation (DPWT) Transit System (STS) have partnered to provide assistance for community members who need transportation to their appointment at the local SMCHD COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic.

To use this service, individuals must:

Be in one of the groups currently eligible for local SMCHD vaccination clinics , listed at: www.smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine.

, listed at: www.smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine. Have registered for a SMCHD vaccination clinic appointment and have a confirmed appointment time.

Call the SMCHD COVID-19 Hotline at (301) 475-4330 to request vaccine transportation. Same day transportation appointments are unavailable, as at least 24-hour notice is required to schedule pick-up through the St. Mary’s Transit System (STS).

to schedule pick-up through the St. Mary’s Transit System (STS). STS will pick-up and transport the individual to their vaccination appointment – ADA accessible vehicles will be available as needed. This will be a shared ride service with other passengers and may involve additional time/stops.

Face coverings are required on STS vehicles and at the vaccine site.

Eligible individuals are encouraged to review the allergy guidance and the FAQs for SMCHD COVID-19 vaccination prior to registering for a vaccine appointment. New vaccination clinic registration links will be posted at www.smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 4:00 p.m.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit www.smchd.org/coronavirus or call SMCHD at (301) 475-4330