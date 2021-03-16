Registration Now Open for Future Caps Learn to Play Program

Program provides free head-to-toe equipment and instruction to children ages 5 to 9

Registration for the Washington Capitals Future Caps Learn to Play (LTP) program presented by World Wide Technology (WWT) is now open at WashCaps.com/LearnToPlay.

Open to first-time participants, the LTP initiative provides free head-to-toe equipment to children ages five to nine, age appropriate on-ice instruction, and certified coaching in a fun and safe atmosphere. Equipment kits include a helmet, shoulder pads, elbow pads, gloves, pants, shin pads, socks, skates, jersey, stick and an equipment bag.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the rink locations and program options vary, and have limited capacity. For a full list of available programs, click here.

Each participating rink is providing affordable LTP programming with the goal of increasing participation in ice hockey. Lesson plans were developed by the Capitals Youth Hockey Development Department in conjunction with select Capitals alumni and is based on USA Hockey’s American Development model, which focuses on cross ice-skating and skill development.

“We are excited to have the Future Caps program back up and running in our local rinks,” said Capitals Director of Youth Hockey Development Peter Robinson. “This is a great option for families looking to stay active and get involved in a new community. The low-cost provides an entry point into the sport of hockey, and we hope all participants fall in love with the sport the way we have.”

“WWT is proud to support the Future Caps program and its goal of enabling children to learn the great game of hockey,” said Bryan Thomas, Senior Vice President of Public Sector for WWT. “The pandemic has put a strain on our youth both mentally and physically. Investing in a program that reduces the cost burden of hockey and gets more kids active aligns perfectly with our focus of giving back to the communities we serve. Learning to play hockey will also create an opportunity to develop life skills such as character, teamwork, respect and determination.”

About World Wide Technology – World Wide Technology (WWT) is a technology solution provider with $13.4 billion in annual revenue that provides digital strategy, innovative technology, and supply chain solutions to large public and private organizations around the globe. Based in St. Louis, WWT employs more than 7,000 people and operates over 4 million square feet of warehousing, distribution, and integration space in more than 20 facilities throughout the world.

Future Caps is a Learn to Play initiative developed in collaboration with the National Hockey League (NHL) and National Hockey League Player’s Association (NHLPA). The NHL and NHLPA have identified the need for a unified growth strategy as a priority for the sport of hockey. The Future Caps Learn to Play program aims to be the gold standard for youth hockey programs with the goal of inspiring more families to join the hockey community. Learn to Play changes the way youth hockey is offered by providing first-time participants free head-to-toe equipment, eight (8) weeks of age appropriate on-ice instruction, and certified coaching in a fun and safe atmosphere. We look forward to seeing you on the ice!

