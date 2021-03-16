Expanded Eligibility for Local St. Mary’s County Health Department Vaccination Clinics

The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) has expanded the eligibility criteria for local SMCHD COVID-19 vaccination clinics to include:

St. Mary’s County residents aged 16 and older with qualifying medical conditions (requires written verification of eligibility from a health care provider, such as a letter or medical record brought to vaccine appointment) Current cancer Chronic kidney disease COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) Heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies (does not include high blood pressure by itself) Solid organ transplant recipients Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30 kg/m2 or higher) Pregnancy Sickle cell disease Diabetes

(requires written verification of eligibility from a health care provider, such as a letter or medical record brought to vaccine appointment) Those who currently work in St. Mary’s County or are a St. Mary’s County resident working in another jurisdiction in one of the following occupational groups (requires documentation to verify occupational eligibility brought to vaccine appointment): Transportation (e.g. taxi/ride share services, auto rentals, auto repair, etc.) Food service (community food and beverage services, special food services, restaurants) Critical utilities (energy – electricity, oil, gas, solar, nuclear; gasoline stations, fuel dealers, etc.; mining; water and wastewater management) News media Legal services involving in-person courtroom work (including parole/probation, mediation services, prosecution/defense)

(requires documentation to verify occupational eligibility brought to vaccine appointment):

Medical conditions and occupational categories may be added to Phase 2 or clarified at a later date upon state guidance.

Eligible individuals are encouraged to review the allergy guidance and the FAQs for SMCHD COVID-19 vaccination prior to registering for a vaccine appointment.

Visit www.smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine for more information, to complete a prescreening and to register for a vaccination appointment if eligible. Appointments are currently available for this week, including clinics for Pfizer vaccine (the only COVID-19 vaccine currently authorized for 16-17 year olds). Appointment times are expected to fill quickly due to expanded eligibility.

For local COVID-19 updates, information and data, please visit www.smchd.org/coronavirus or call the St. Mary’s County Health Department at 301-475-4330.