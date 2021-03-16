St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identity of Theft Suspect

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person shown in a theft investigation. On Sunday, March 14, 2021 at 7 pm, the suspect picked up two H-Power brand phone chargers and removed them from their packaging while at the Big Lots store in Lexington Park.

The suspect then left the store without paying for the chargers.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Tyler Westphal at 301-475-4200, ext. 78017 or email tyler.westphal@stmarysmd.com. Case # 13733-21

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.