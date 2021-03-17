Police Investigating Serious Motor Vehicle Collision in California, Two Transported to Area Trauma Center

On Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at 8:30 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and By The Mill Road in California, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with one vehicle overturned and one subject trapped.

Prior to the arrival of First Responders, the St. Mary’s County Emergency Communications Center advised they were receiving multiple 911 calls reporting multiple subjects were ejected and one was severely trapped, with the accident scene actually located at the intersection of Wildewood Parkway and Three Notch Road.

Crews arrived on the scene to find three vehicles in the roadway with one trapped in the overturned Honda Ridgeline pickup truck, and one trapped in an Audi A3 Sedan. Crews confirmed no patients were ejected.

Firefighters from Bay District, NAS Patuxent River and Hollywood responded to the scene and extricated two patients in under 20 minutes.

Three pediatric patients and one adult in the Honda minivan denied any injuries, all four signed care refusal forms on the scene.

All helicopters were down due to weather. Flight medics from the Maryland State Police Aviation Division responded to the scene to assist.

The operator and sole occupant of the Honda Ridgeline pickup truck was transported to an area trauma center by ground with injuries believed to be critical.

The operator and sole occupant of the Audi A3 Sedan was transported to an area trauma center by ground with unknown injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and a Crash Reconstruction Specialist Team responded and is investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

Any witnesses who have not already provided police a statement are asked to contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

