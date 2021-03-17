UPDATE: Police Say Speed is a Factor in Serious Motor Vehicle Collision in California

UPDATE 3/17/2021 @ 10:00 A.M.: On Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at approximately 8:30 pm, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to a serious motor vehicle collision in the area of Three Notch Road and Oak Crest Drive in California. Deputies arrived on the scene of a rear-end collision involving three vehicles, with one vehicle overturned.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene to continue the investigation. Preliminary investigation determined that a 2011 Honda Ridgeline, operated by Robert Currie, age 80 of Hollywood, was traveling at a high rate of speed in the northbound left turn lane of Three Notch Road. The Ridgeline struck an Audi A3, operated by Uchnenna Tyrone Ojigbo, age 33 of California, who was stationary in the turn lane to travel onto Wildewood Boulevard.

The impact caused the Audi to strike a Honda Odyssey, operated by Elena Bivol Brewer, age 41 of California, who was also stationary in the turn lane in front of the Audi. The Odyssey was pushed into the northbound intersection, while the Audi and Ridgeline continued into the southbound lanes. The Ridgeline then rolled over and came to rest on its roof. Both the operators of the Ridgeline and Audi were transported to an area shock trauma center with incapacitating injuries. The operator and passengers of the Odyssey were evaluated by EMS on the scene and refused further treatment.

At this time, speed is considered to be a contributing factor in the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any events leading up the crash and who have not already spoken to deputies is asked to contact DFC Jason Smith at 301-475-4200, ext. 72328.

