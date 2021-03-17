Frederick Allen Ward, Sr.

March 17, 2021

Peacefully on Monday, March 8, 2021, Frederick Allen Ward, Sr. departed this earthly life in Waldorf, MD. Family and friends will unite on Saturday, March 20, 2021 from 10:00am until time of service 12:00pm at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home 2294 Old Washington Road, Waldorf, MD 20601. Interment will be held on Monday, March 29, 2021, 11:15am at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD.

