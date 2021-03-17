Peacefully on Monday, March 8, 2021, Frederick Allen Ward, Sr. departed this earthly life in Waldorf, MD. Family and friends will unite on Saturday, March 20, 2021 from 10:00am until time of service 12:00pm at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home 2294 Old Washington Road, Waldorf, MD 20601. Interment will be held on Monday, March 29, 2021, 11:15am at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD.
